ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman and man were shot and killed in an apartment in South City Friday morning, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened around 8:00 a.m. in the 4900 block of Lindenwood, which is near the street’s intersection with Chippewa. The woman and man were pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

