Olivette APA shelter waiving adoption fees for large dogs due to shelter crowding

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Animal Protective Association’s Olivette shelter is beyond capacity.

The group says 400 pets were brought to the shelter in the past month alone. They are out of space for big dogs but they continue to come through the doors. Until further notice, the shelter is waiving adoption fees on all dogs 40 pounds or more.

The dogs get sent home with collars, leashes, and other supplies. You can see pets ready to adopt here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.