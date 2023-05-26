Illinois State Police seize 60 kilos of counterfeit pills

ILLINOIS (KMOV) -- Illinois State Police troopers seized nearly 60 kilos of counterfeit drugs.

The drugs were being trafficked around on Illinois highways. ISP said the bust happened on northbound Interstate 57 in northeastern Illinois.

Investigators say the 500,000 fake pills were laced with fentanyl. The street value of the drugs is more than $1 million.

Overnight on northbound I-57, ISP seized almost 60 kilos (123 pounds) of counterfeit drugs – 500,000 FAKE pills laced with fentanyl worth $1.5 million. 💊



Overnight on northbound I-57, ISP seized almost 60 kilos (123 pounds) of counterfeit drugs – 500,000 FAKE pills laced with fentanyl worth $1.5 million.

This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available. Thousands of lives saved by this bust!!

