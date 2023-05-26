Illinois State Police seize 60 kilos of counterfeit pills
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ILLINOIS (KMOV) -- Illinois State Police troopers seized nearly 60 kilos of counterfeit drugs.
The drugs were being trafficked around on Illinois highways. ISP said the bust happened on northbound Interstate 57 in northeastern Illinois.
Investigators say the 500,000 fake pills were laced with fentanyl. The street value of the drugs is more than $1 million.
