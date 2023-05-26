Fabulous Weather For The Holiday Weekend
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

- Tonight will be our last night dropping into the 50s for a while
- Humidity is low all weekend
- Rising Temps this weekend and hot next week
Temperatures gradually warm through the holiday weekend but humidity levels stay in check.
Then next week expect it to get hotter with some days in the 90s.
I see no rain for the next 5 days and chances beyond that are low. Rain totals for next Thu/Fri if we get any at all, are likely less than 0.10″. The drought conditions worsen in the meantime.
