Fabulous Weather For The Holiday Weekend

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Tonight will be our last night dropping into the 50s for a while
  • Humidity is low all weekend
  • Rising Temps this weekend and hot next week

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Temperatures gradually warm through the holiday weekend but humidity levels stay in check.

Then next week expect it to get hotter with some days in the 90s.

I see no rain for the next 5 days and chances beyond that are low. Rain totals for next Thu/Fri if we get any at all, are likely less than 0.10″. The drought conditions worsen in the meantime.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Prosecutors allege Erin Foley sexually assaulted a 17-year-old.
Edwardsville High School administrator charged with sexually assaulting 17-year-old student
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Donald Eugene Fields II is wanted by the FBI.
Franklin County man added to FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives
File Graphic
St. Louis City firefighter charged with using crash victim’s debit card

Latest News

May 26 afternoon forecast
A Fabulous Holiday Weekend
May 26 7am weather
Slightly Cooler Friday, Warming Trend Through The Weekend
May 26 early seven-day forecast
Slightly Cooler Friday, Warming Trend Through The Weekend
Slightly Cooler Friday, Warming Trend Through The Weekend
Slightly Cooler Friday, Warming Trend Through The Weekend