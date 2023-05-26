Fabulous Weather For The Holiday Weekend

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Tonight will be our last night dropping into the 50s for a while

Humidity is low all weekend

Rising Temps this weekend and hot next week

Temperatures gradually warm through the holiday weekend but humidity levels stay in check.

Then next week expect it to get hotter with some days in the 90s.

I see no rain for the next 5 days and chances beyond that are low. Rain totals for next Thu/Fri if we get any at all, are likely less than 0.10″. The drought conditions worsen in the meantime.

