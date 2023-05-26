Carjacking suspects bail out of Dodge Charger before it crashes into police car in North County during chase, officers say

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A St. Louis County squad car was hit by an unoccupied Dodge Charger that was taken in a South County carjacking Friday, police say.

Police tell News 4 that a victim was carjacked at gunpoint in the 3100 block of Telegraph around 6:30 a.m. The suspects then took off in the victim’s 2020 black Dodge Charger.

Around 8:00 a.m., officers say they spotted the car at the intersection of West Florissant and Hudson Road in North County. The officers pursued the car until the suspects got out while the Charger was moving in the 1700 block of Foley Drive. The Charger kept going and hit a squad car, police tell News 4. Nobody was injured in the accident.

All four suspects were later taken into custody. An officer injured his shoulder while chasing the suspects on foot, police say.

