Billboard in South County honors Tina Turner

Tina Turner was one of the most successful recording artists of all time.
Tina Turner was one of the most successful recording artists of all time.(KMOV staff)
By Matt Woods
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A billboard in south St. Louis County is honoring a music legend.

After Tina Turner’s death this week at 83 years old, her photo is being displayed on a digital billboard at the corner of Lindbergh Boulevard and Tesson Ferry Road. It shows Turner singing with the words “Better than all the rest: 1939-2023″ to her side.

Turner was one of the most successful recording artists of all time. And she started her career right here in St. Louis.

St. Louis-area musicians remember playing with Tina Turner

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Prosecutors allege Erin Foley sexually assaulted a 17-year-old.
Edwardsville High School administrator charged with sexually assaulting 17-year-old student
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Donald Eugene Fields II is wanted by the FBI.
Franklin County man added to FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives
File Graphic
St. Louis City firefighter charged with using crash victim’s debit card

Latest News

olivette apa shelter
Olivette APA shelter waiving adoption fees for large dogs due to shelter crowding
olivette apa shelter
Olivette APA shelter waiving adoption fees for bigger dogs due to shelter crowding
Darius L. Ware received two life sentences for the murder of his former partner.
Man sentenced to 2 life terms for former partner’s 2020 murder
News 4 Investigates: ‘Not much has changed’ CAO continues to face struggles after Gardner’s...
News 4 Investigates: Man claims CAO continuing to mishandle case, questioning when old problems will be fixed