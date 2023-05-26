Billboard in South County honors Tina Turner

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A billboard in south St. Louis County is honoring a music legend.

After Tina Turner’s death this week at 83 years old, her photo is being displayed on a digital billboard at the corner of Lindbergh Boulevard and Tesson Ferry Road. It shows Turner singing with the words “Better than all the rest: 1939-2023″ to her side.

Turner was one of the most successful recording artists of all time. And she started her career right here in St. Louis.

