Billboard in South County honors Tina Turner
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A billboard in south St. Louis County is honoring a music legend.
After Tina Turner’s death this week at 83 years old, her photo is being displayed on a digital billboard at the corner of Lindbergh Boulevard and Tesson Ferry Road. It shows Turner singing with the words “Better than all the rest: 1939-2023″ to her side.
Turner was one of the most successful recording artists of all time. And she started her career right here in St. Louis.
