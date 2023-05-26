All lanes of WB I-270 closed near Edwardsville due to accident involving tractor-trailer
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY Ill. (KMOV) - An accident involving a tractor-trailer has closed all lanes of westbound I-270 near Edwardsville.
The accident happened between the I-55 and Highway 159 exits late Friday morning. The view from IDOT cameras shows the tractor-trailer is cut in half.
Other information was not immediately known.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.