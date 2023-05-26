10 occupants make it out of house that caught on fire in Cahokia Heights overnight

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) - Eight children and two adults made it out of a home safely that caught on fire overnight Thursday into Friday.

The fire broke out on Marilyn Lane just after 12:30 a.m. Crews from five departments were called in to fight the blaze.

Even though all 10 people inside made it out safely, several pets did not.

Firefighters say the fire may have started on an unattended stove.

