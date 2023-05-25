St. Charles 7th grader wins essay contest

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- Putting pen to paper and stringing words together is an art.

A St. Charles seventh grader’s writings from the heart are gaining some serious attention. The Immanuel Lutheran student wrote an essay for the Lutherans for Life essay contest that won first place in Missouri.

He’ll present his essay at the national convention in Cincinnati this fall.

