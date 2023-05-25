Slightly Cooler Friday, Warming Trend Through The Weekend

By Steve Templeton
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Slightly Cooler Friday
  • Humidity is down all weekend
  • Rising Temps this weekend and hot next week

Friday a slight cool down brings temperatures back closer to normal. It will be a cooler morning Friday with low 50s and then a mild day with upper 70s. Temperatures gradually warm through the holiday weekend but humidity levels stay in check.

Then next week expect it to get hotter with some days in the 90s. The longer range outlook from June 1st-7th also looks warmer than normal. And at least in the next 7-days the pattern looks dry. We could use some rain, but we just don’t have opportunities for at least the next week.

