Serial burglar arrested in O’Fallon

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - The O’Fallon, Mo police arrested a serial burglar on Thursday after the suspect left a partial handprint at an earlier burglary attempt.

Dominique Hudson, 31, has been arrested after an attempted entry and is being charged with 2nd-degree burglary with other charges pending.

Police responded to a call for an attempted burglary in the Bramblett Crossing Apartments on May 16 at around 9:30 p.m., where a man was seen trying to break into an apartment. When the subject realized he had been seen, he fled on foot before entering a gray Chrysler 300 and driving off.

Officers obtained security footage of the subject leaving the area and found a partial palm print at the scene.

The handprint was sent to the St. Charles County Forensic Services Division for analysis; the results identified Hudson as the suspect.

On Thursday, police were granted a search warrant and searched River Crossing Apartments in St. Charles City, where they took Hudson into custody. During the arrest, they also found stolen property, including a gun.

According to police, Hudson has a history of burglary and has been arrested prior concerning burglaries.

