Raging Rivers opens on Saturday
School staff will get free admission for Memorial Day Weekend
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Raging Rivers in Grafton is geared up to re-open on Saturday.
The park is celebrating educators and all school staff this weekend. Running Saturday through Monday, all school staff will get free admission.
Raging Rivers plans to run the same promo on July 4th for all active military members and veterans
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.