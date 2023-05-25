Raging Rivers opens on Saturday

School staff will get free admission for Memorial Day Weekend
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Raging Rivers in Grafton is geared up to re-open on Saturday.

The park is celebrating educators and all school staff this weekend. Running Saturday through Monday, all school staff will get free admission.

Raging Rivers plans to run the same promo on July 4th for all active military members and veterans

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A court sketch showing Sai Kandula during his first court appearance on May 23, 2023.
Chesterfield man accused of crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier near White House to be in federal court Wednesday
‘Bar is pretty low:’ current & former elected officials say next circuit attorney needs...
2 top level attorneys leave St. Louis CAO office
Prosecutors allege Christopher L. Harper murdered a man and injured two other people in St....
Suspect charged after man killed, 2 others injured in overnight triple shooting in St. Peters
Prosecutors allege Erin Foley sexually assaulted a 17-year-old.
Edwardsville High School administrator charged with sexually assaulting 17-year-old student
FILE - The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website on Feb. 2, 2023, in New York....
Netflix to charge an additional $8 per month for viewers living outside US subscribers’ households

Latest News

St. Louis area residents struggle for answers more than a week after massive rains cause flooding
St. Louis area residents struggle for answers more than a week after massive rains cause flooding
‘It’s changed my behavior’ Residents give suggestions, comments to city on making roads safer
‘It’s changed my behavior’ Residents give suggestions, comments to city on making roads safer
St. Louis area residents struggle for answers more than a week after massive rains cause flooding
St. Louis area residents struggle for answers more than a week after massive rains cause flooding
Edwardsville High School administrator charged with sexually assaulting 17-year-old student
Edwardsville High School administrator charged with sexually assaulting 17-year-old student