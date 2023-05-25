Mizzou football moves Week 1 kickoff to Thursday night

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III scores as teammate Mitchell Walters (75) watches...
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III scores as teammate Mitchell Walters (75) watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Tech Thursday, Sept. 1, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - The University of Missouri’s opening game for the 2023 season has a new date and time, the school announced Thursday morning.

Originally scheduled to play South Dakota on Saturday, Sept. 2, the Tigers will now take on the Coyotes on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Faurot Field. The opening night kickoff will air on the SEC Network at 7 p.m. CT.

“We are grateful to have another tremendous opportunity to start the Labor Day weekend off with a primetime football game on the SEC Network,” Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois said. “We listened to our fans after last year’s season opener and wanted to create another memorable experience to open the 2023 season.”

Last year, Missouri opened the season against Louisiana Tech on a Thursday night. The Tigers won that game 52-24.

In November, head coach Eli Drinkwitz signed a two-year contract extension with the Tigers.

