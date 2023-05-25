Mississippi boy shot by officer after calling 911 for help

Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.
Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.(Murry Family via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANOLA, Miss. (CNN) - An 11-year-old boy who called 911 for help was shot by a responding officer in Mississippi.

The shooting happened at a home in Indianola, Mississippi, after officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the residence.

Aderrien Murry’s mother says an officer came into the home with his gun drawn and shot Aderrien as he came around the corner of a hallway and into the living room.

Aderrien reportedly suffered a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver, but he is now recovering at home.

No officers were injured.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assessing the critical incident and gathering evidence. Agents will share their findings with the attorney general’s office.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors allege Erin Foley sexually assaulted a 17-year-old.
Edwardsville High School administrator charged with sexually assaulting 17-year-old student
Circle K gas station on March 03, 2022
Circle K offering gas discount Thursday
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Jeremy Jackson, 33, is charged with first-degree domestic assault, third-degree domestic...
Ferguson man accused of throwing bleach on, firing shots at girlfriend
Photos released by police showing the suspects wanted in connection with a May 23 shooting at a...
WANTED: Photos show suspects sought after shooting at Soulard gas station

Latest News

Chase Green, 27, was arrested and booked into the Erie County Jail.
Firefighter arrested, placed on leave after allegedly stealing Pokémon cards from Walmart
Tough market for first time homebuyers
FILE - Hurricane Earl is shown in this satellite image. A couple of climate conditions is...
Atlantic hurricane activity level this season depends on clash of climatic titans
Jeff Bridges tells AARP Magazine that thanks to chemotherapy, a 9-by-12-inch tumor in his...
Jeff Bridges says his large tumor has shrunk to the size of a marble