Maryland Heights introduces new solar canopies

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Maryland Heights has teamed up with Ameren Missouri to produce clean energy for the community.

The solar canopies are located in the City Community Center’s parking lot and are a part of Ameren’s Neighborhood Solar Program.

They are expected to produce 500 kilowatts of clean energy per year for the community, equivalent to about 55 homes in the same time frame.

