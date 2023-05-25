‘It’s changed my behavior’ Residents give suggestions, comments to city on making roads safer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Since Covid hit, residents in both St. Louis City and County say they are witnessing more speeders, red light runners and other reckless driving.

The city is working on improvements to reduce crashes, and Wednesday evening, residents brought their concerns directly to the city government.

“We see more speeding. We see people running red lights,” said Philip Wagenknecht, a South City resident.

Wagenknecht said since Covid, he has seen constant reckless driving in South City, including people running red lights in turn lanes.

“It’s changed my behavior when I’m at a stop light, and it turns green. I look both ways before I go,” he said.

Ward 7 Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier held a town hall, along with Director of Streets Betherny Williams, specifically focused on the roads.

The city is in the design phase of a safer streets plan, with $40 million aiming to make the streets a safer place for drivers and pedestrians.

“I guess everyone leaves home ten minutes late, so everybody is rushing,” said Williams.

Williams said the city is working on a traffic-mobility study for every part of the city, likely to be done next year, that can guide future plans.

“We have to figure out, how do we change those behaviors?” said Williams.

People at the meeting wanted speed humps in their neighborhood or other traffic calming measures.

Williams said they’re working on bringing more of those to neighborhoods in the city but need to make sure they don’t impede traffic or make things tough on disabled people.

She also said crews continue to work on those potholes.

“We are increasing our workforces but we are still having challenges with getting duties done,” said Williams.

Others at the meeting want police to bring back traffic cameras.

