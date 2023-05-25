Homicide reported in north St. Louis

A man was found shot in the head in the 4800 block of Margaretta Avenue and was pronounced dead
A man was found shot in the head in the 4800 block of Margaretta Avenue and was pronounced dead on scene.(KMOV)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police have reported a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Thursday morning.

According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, a Homicide Unit has been requested in the 4800 block of Margaretta Avenue. A man was found shot in the head and was pronounced dead on scene.

No other information is currently available. News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

