Gerard Craft plans to reintroduce the concept of Porano next year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Gerard Craft, a 2015 James Beard Winner, plans to reintroduce Niche Food Group’s former fast-casual restaurant, Porano, in 2024.

“Guests loved Porano,” said Craft. “We still get comments to this day that people miss Porano and their go-to order. It’s something that I myself crave consistently. It has always been a thought to bring it back. We’ve grown and learned a lot over the past five years, and we feel that we now have the systems and operations in place as a restaurant group to execute Porano to to its full potential.”

Porano was in downtown St. Louis from 2016 to 2018. It featured customizable pasta bowls, grain bowls, salads, and Detroit-style pizzas.

The first new location of Porano will open in Des Peres. There are plans for a total of three locations in the coming years.

