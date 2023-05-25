Gerard Craft plans to reintroduce the concept of Porano next year

Porano Pasta Photos
Porano Pasta Photos(Greg Rannells)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Gerard Craft, a 2015 James Beard Winner, plans to reintroduce Niche Food Group’s former fast-casual restaurant, Porano, in 2024.

“Guests loved Porano,” said Craft. “We still get comments to this day that people miss Porano and their go-to order. It’s something that I myself crave consistently. It has always been a thought to bring it back. We’ve grown and learned a lot over the past five years, and we feel that we now have the systems and operations in place as a restaurant group to execute Porano to to its full potential.”

Porano was in downtown St. Louis from 2016 to 2018. It featured customizable pasta bowls, grain bowls, salads, and Detroit-style pizzas.

The first new location of Porano will open in Des Peres. There are plans for a total of three locations in the coming years.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors allege Erin Foley sexually assaulted a 17-year-old.
Edwardsville High School administrator charged with sexually assaulting 17-year-old student
Circle K gas station on March 03, 2022
Circle K offering gas discount Thursday
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Jeremy Jackson, 33, is charged with first-degree domestic assault, third-degree domestic...
Ferguson man accused of throwing bleach on, firing shots at girlfriend
Photos released by police showing the suspects wanted in connection with a May 23 shooting at a...
WANTED: Photos show suspects sought after shooting at Soulard gas station

Latest News

Donald Eugene Fields II is wanted by the FBI.
Franklin County man added to FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives
A man was found shot in the head in the 4800 block of Margaretta Avenue and was pronounced dead...
Homicide reported in north St. Louis
The Surprise Squad live on News 4 Great Day.
Surprise Squad has double surprises in honor of 4You Day of Giving for Friends of Kids with Cancer
St. Louis area residents struggle for answers more than a week after massive rains cause flooding
St. Louis area residents struggle for answers more than a week after massive rains cause flooding