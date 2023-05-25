Freeburg softball returns to sectional championship for third straight season

FREEBURG, Ill. (KMOV) - Freeburg softball entered the season hoping they’d be able to make a mark half as good as last year’s ride to state.

The Midgets exceeded their expectations.

Boasting a 32-1 record, Freeburg is back in the sectional championship for the third straight season after a 7-3 win over Salem.

“The emotions are high right now,” Freeburg senior outfielder Maleah Blomenkamp said. “We’re coming off a big win from yesterday, but we also have to play in the sectional championship Friday and we’re not looking past that. Last year we took a pretty big run, but that doesn’t matter. This year’s a new year and we’re looking at it kind of different with some new personnel.”

Freeburg fell to Rockridge in the state championship game last season.

A big change to the roster was the graduation of senior pitcher Lizzy Ludwig who is now playing for the University of Kansas. Instead of a rebuild, the Midgets simply reloaded.

Junior pitcher Sam Roulanaitis stepped up to the mound and helped lead the group to another successful season.

“It’s the whole team as a group, from the girls on the bench to the girls on the field,” Roulanaitis said. “We always try to have positive thoughts. If somebody strikes out we’re always saying ‘Hey, good at bat,’ everybody’s positive.”

The junior and senior classes are no strangers to a successful season. In fact, in three years, Freeburg softball has only lost eight games in total.

“Last year, there was that pressure to get [to the state championship]. This year a lot of the upperclassmen have been there, so it’s more relaxed,” senior infielder Nicole Edmiaston said. “We have that experience in our back pocket, and we can enjoy it more. The goal is to get there again. With this group, everyone is so into it, and we’re all mentally and physically tough, we’re just doing everything we can to get there again and experience it.”

The Midgets look to stay unbeaten, taking on the winner of Flora and Columbia on Friday in the sectional championship.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.