Dispute over Fox Theatre ownership settled

Outside of the Fox Theatre
Outside of the Fox Theatre(Fox Theatre)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The dispute over the ownership of the Fox Theatre has been settled.

In a press release Thursday, Fox Associates, LLC and Foxland, Inc. announced they had reached a settlement in the dispute over the Fox Theatre. The agreement states Fox Associates will purchase Foxland’s interest in the land underlying the theatre.

Charles Modlin of Foxland, Inc. stated, “While our family had been looking forward to operating the Theatre for many years, we are happy with the result and believe the Theatre remains in good hands with Fox Associates, who we are confident will continue its important legacy of successfully operating one of the most magnificent historic Theatres in the world.”

Fox Associates has operated the theatre for 40 years after its restoration in the 1980s. The parties were involved in a lawsuit in the City of St. Louis since April 2021 over which party will own and operate Fox Theatre once the lease expires in 2025.

