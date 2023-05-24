USDA building food safety lab in Normandy

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The USDA is building a food safety and inspection service lab in Normandy.

The lab will be just south of UMSL’s campus on Natural Bridge Road. After two years of competing for the project, the government broke ground on the lab Wednesday.

Once work is complete, the $102 million facility will be one of three in the country that tests your food before you eat it.

