Two puppies found abandoned in downtown St. Louis dumpster

Two puppies were found abandoned in a dumpster in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday.
Two puppies were found abandoned in a dumpster in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday.(Humane Society of Missouri)
By Shannon Worley
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two abandoned puppies were found in a dumpster in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday.

A woman reported hearing barking from a dumpster on 9th street. She investigated further and found the furry pair inside the 77 degree dumpster. The woman did not have her phone on her, so she flagged down another individual to report the incident.

After receiving the call, the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) arrived on sight to find that the woman had removed the puppies from the dumpster. ACT moved the animals inside the air-conditioned rescue vehicle and transported them to the Humane Society’s Macklind Avenue headquarters.

“These are living, breathing, feeling animals who have been discarded like trash and their cruel abandonment is abhorrent and unforgivable,” said HSMO President Kathy Warnick. “We’re grateful to the concerned citizen for bringing this horrible situation to our attention and will ensure these animals are given the second chance they deserve.”

The two puppies will be available for adoption as soon as they receive a clean bill of health and are evaluated by the Humane Society animal behavior team.

The police arrived on the scene later in the day but were unable to pinpoint the suspect who abandoned the dogs.

Call your local police or the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400 with any details relevant to this case or to report an animal who is suffering from neglect or abuse.

