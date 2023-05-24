Two arrested following bi-state chase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police arrested two suspects overnight following a bi-state chase.

Jennings Police started chasing a driver and a passenger at about 1 a.m.

They are accused of carjacking someone last evening. The chase ended on Illinois State Route 111 and St. Clair Avenue in Washington Park.

Police said the suspects threw a handgun out the window during the chase.

An adult and a teen were taken into custody.

