Two arrested following bi-state chase

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police arrested two suspects overnight following a bi-state chase.

Jennings Police started chasing a driver and a passenger at about 1 a.m.

They are accused of carjacking someone last evening. The chase ended on Illinois State Route 111 and St. Clair Avenue in Washington Park.

Police said the suspects threw a handgun out the window during the chase.

An adult and a teen were taken into custody.

