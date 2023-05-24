Two arrested following bi-state chase
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police arrested two suspects overnight following a bi-state chase.
Jennings Police started chasing a driver and a passenger at about 1 a.m.
They are accused of carjacking someone last evening. The chase ended on Illinois State Route 111 and St. Clair Avenue in Washington Park.
Police said the suspects threw a handgun out the window during the chase.
An adult and a teen were taken into custody.
