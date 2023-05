ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An iconic piece of St. Louis is set to re-open this week.

Ted Drewes’ location on South Grand will be back up and running on Friday.

It made it through the pandemic but suffered another setback with a staffing shortage and has been closed since last year.

It will be open every day from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

