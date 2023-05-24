Ted Drewes to reopen Grand Avenue location, city plans pedestrian traffic measures at Chippewa location

In 2022, two people were killed while crossing Chippewa Street on their way to Ted Drewes. The owner said it is the first time a pedestrian has been killed in the history of the location.
St. Louis is in the design process of implementing new pedestrian walkways outside of Ted Drewes in South St. Louis, nearly a year after two people were killed.
By Caroline Hecker
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis is in the design process of implementing new pedestrian walkways outside of Ted Drewes in South St. Louis, nearly a year after two people were killed crossing the roadway.

“We’ve been told that project should be complete by next summer season,” said Travis Dillon, President and Owner of Ted Drewes. “We have these barricades up, we plan on getting some bollards put up here to make it a little safer here. The city is putting brighter lights up in the street lights here so we’re working toward that, and we’re going to get something done as soon as we can.”

Last summer, a 17-year-old CBC student was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while crossing Chippewa Street in front of the frozen custard restaurant. In May of 2022, a 77-year-old man was killed crossing the roadway.

“It’s bad at night, sometimes I have to park across the street at the bank, and my clients have to walk across the street so it’s a little dangerous,” said customer Warren Spiller. “I drive a big bus, so there’s not enough room to park in the driveway itself.”

Those who live in the neighborhood said while traffic safety measures are needed, enforcement is key.

“I don’t understand,” said customer Charles Turner. “They used to have a cop here before they put up this fencing. Put up this fence, they get rid of the cop. It don’t make sense.”

Turner said for a crosswalk or similar measure to be successful, he believes a police officer must help usher people across the street, as cars still may not slow or stop.

City-wide traffic calming efforts are ongoing after Mayor Tishaura Jones signed legislation in March for $40 million in ARPA money dedicated to infrastructure improvements and traffic safety.

