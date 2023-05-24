St. Louis native, Cedric the Entertainer, returns to the Lou for all-star comedy tour

One of St. Louis’ most famous faces is coming back to give his hometown some laughs this weekend.
By Melanie Johnson
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of St. Louis’ most famous faces is coming back to give his hometown some laughs this weekend.

Award-winning comedian and actor, Cedric the Entertainer, will headline the “Straight Jokes No Chaser” comedy tour at the Chaifetz Arena on Sunday, May 28.

The show will be hosted by comedian Mike Epps and feature D.L. Hughley, Earthquake and D.C. Young Fly.

A proud native, Cedric the Entertainer graduated from Berkeley High School and has his own star on St Louis’ Walk of Fame on the Delmar Loop.

He tells News 4 he is looking forward to getting a slice of Imo’s pizza when he returns.

“I’m St. Louis’ very own, and I’ve climbed this mountain of comedy. You’re going to laugh for real. You’re going to have really hard, gut-wrenching laughs. These shows have been selling out all around the country. My hometown gotta be one of them. We ending the tour here y’all this the turn up of all turn ups,” said hometown comedian Cedric the Entertainer.

Black Promoters Collective is responsible for bringing the Straight Jokes No Chaser tour to town.

To purchase tickets, visit ticketmaster.com or click here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors allege Christopher L. Harper murdered a man and injured two other people in St....
Suspect charged after man killed, 2 others injured in overnight triple shooting in St. Peters
A court sketch showing Sai Kandula during his first court appearance on May 23, 2023.
Chesterfield man accused of crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier near White House makes first court appearance
Hall of Famer baseball writer Rick 'The Commish' Hummel.
Hall of Fame Cardinals writer Rick Hummel dies at 77
‘Bar is pretty low:’ current & former elected officials say next circuit attorney needs...
2 top level attorneys leave St. Louis CAO office
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
‘This could be your family member’: Man killed while mowing lawn, police say

Latest News

Image showing Ted Drewes
Ted Drewes on South Grand set to re-open this week
Bill requiring all day kindergarten headed to governor’s desk
Bill requiring all day kindergarten headed to governor’s desk
house
St. Louis County aims for head start on property tax freeze for seniors
Generic Gavel
Jury recommends more than 50 years in prison for Missouri mom whose two children died in hot car