St. Louis native, Cedric the Entertainer, returns to the Lou for all-star comedy tour

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of St. Louis’ most famous faces is coming back to give his hometown some laughs this weekend.

Award-winning comedian and actor, Cedric the Entertainer, will headline the “Straight Jokes No Chaser” comedy tour at the Chaifetz Arena on Sunday, May 28.

The show will be hosted by comedian Mike Epps and feature D.L. Hughley, Earthquake and D.C. Young Fly.

A proud native, Cedric the Entertainer graduated from Berkeley High School and has his own star on St Louis’ Walk of Fame on the Delmar Loop.

He tells News 4 he is looking forward to getting a slice of Imo’s pizza when he returns.

“I’m St. Louis’ very own, and I’ve climbed this mountain of comedy. You’re going to laugh for real. You’re going to have really hard, gut-wrenching laughs. These shows have been selling out all around the country. My hometown gotta be one of them. We ending the tour here y’all this the turn up of all turn ups,” said hometown comedian Cedric the Entertainer.

Black Promoters Collective is responsible for bringing the Straight Jokes No Chaser tour to town.

To purchase tickets, visit ticketmaster.com or click here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.