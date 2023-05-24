St. Louis community remembers Tina Turner

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tina Turner, 83, died Tuesday after a long illness while in her home in Switzerland, her manager said.

Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, was born in Tennessee. She moved around both Tennessee and Missouri when she was young to live with various relatives. Turner graduated from Sumner High School in the Saint Louis Public School system in 1958.

Tina Turner, who was known as Ann Bullock when graduated from Sumner High School in St. Louis in 1958, died Tuesday. (Saint Louis Public Schools)

SLPS released a statement in remembrance of Turner, reading:

All of us at Saint Louis Public Schools are remembering the legendary musician and Sumner High School alumna, Tina Turner. She was known as Ann Bullock when she graduated from Sumner back in 1958. (Her full name was Anna Mae) The heights she reached as a musician and songwriter go beyond simple fame. She is a legend and an icon. It brings pride to all of us at SLPS who get to claim her as “one of ours.” While most of us never had the opportunity to meet her, we all feel as if we know her a little bit. Her music has been a soundtrack for our lives.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.