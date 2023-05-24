St. Louis community remembers Tina Turner

Tina Turner is shown during an interview for "Friday Nite Videos" at the Essex House Hotel in...
Tina Turner is shown during an interview for "Friday Nite Videos" at the Essex House Hotel in New York on Sept. 14, 1984.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Kalie Strain
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tina Turner, 83, died Tuesday after a long illness while in her home in Switzerland, her manager said.

Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, was born in Tennessee. She moved around both Tennessee and Missouri when she was young to live with various relatives. Turner graduated from Sumner High School in the Saint Louis Public School system in 1958.

Tina Turner, who was known as Ann Bullock when graduated from Sumner High School in St. Louis...
Tina Turner, who was known as Ann Bullock when graduated from Sumner High School in St. Louis in 1958, died Tuesday. (Saint Louis Public Schools)

SLPS released a statement in remembrance of Turner, reading:

All of us at Saint Louis Public Schools are remembering the legendary musician and Sumner High School alumna, Tina Turner. She was known as Ann Bullock when she graduated from Sumner back in 1958. (Her full name was Anna Mae)

The heights she reached as a musician and songwriter go beyond simple fame. She is a legend and an icon. It brings pride to all of us at SLPS who get to claim her as “one of ours.” While most of us never had the opportunity to meet her, we all feel as if we know her a little bit. Her music has been a soundtrack for our lives.

George Sells, SLPS
READ MORE: Tina Turner, unstoppable musical force, dies at 83, manager says

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A court sketch showing Sai Kandula during his first court appearance on May 23, 2023.
Chesterfield man accused of crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier near White House to be in federal court Wednesday
Prosecutors allege Christopher L. Harper murdered a man and injured two other people in St....
Suspect charged after man killed, 2 others injured in overnight triple shooting in St. Peters
‘Bar is pretty low:’ current & former elected officials say next circuit attorney needs...
2 top level attorneys leave St. Louis CAO office
Three women died in a car accident in unincorporated north St. Louis County Monday night,...
3 women killed in North County crash Monday night
Have you been to Sugar Creek Gardens?

Latest News

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is reminding everyone to be on the lookout for...
MDC urges public to “Be Bear Aware” after black bear struck, killed near Festus
Prosecutors allege Erin Foley sexually assaulted a 17-year-old.
Edwardsville High School administrator charged with sexually assaulting 17-year-old student
Two puppies were found abandoned in a dumpster in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday.
Two puppies found abandoned in downtown St. Louis dumpster
File Graphic
Reality TV show member, radio personality pleads guilty to nearly $450K in fraud