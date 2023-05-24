Saturn’s iconic rings are disappearing, study says

Saturn's rings may disappear in a few hundred million years.
Saturn's rings may disappear in a few hundred million years.(NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Saturn’s rings might not be around for much longer, relatively speaking.

A new analysis of data from NASA’s Cassini Mission suggests the rings might disappear in a few hundred million years.

That timespan is not very long considering our solar system formed about 4.6 billion years ago.

Scientists also said Saturn did not always have rings. They believe the rings were still forming when the dinosaurs were around.

Saturn’s rings are mostly made out of ice with a little bit of rocky dust.

Scientists believe meteorites push material toward Saturn as they enter the rings, which is why the rings are fading.

The analysis is published in the journal Icarus and was confirmed by two additional studies.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A court sketch showing Sai Kandula during his first court appearance on May 23, 2023.
Chesterfield man accused of crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier near White House to be in federal court Wednesday
Prosecutors allege Christopher L. Harper murdered a man and injured two other people in St....
Suspect charged after man killed, 2 others injured in overnight triple shooting in St. Peters
‘Bar is pretty low:’ current & former elected officials say next circuit attorney needs...
2 top level attorneys leave St. Louis CAO office
Three women died in a car accident in unincorporated north St. Louis County Monday night,...
3 women killed in North County crash Monday night
Have you been to Sugar Creek Gardens?

Latest News

FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, unstoppable musical force, dies at 83, manager says
"The Brady Bunch" house goes up for sale after it was renovated to look like the real deal.
Iconic ‘Brady Bunch’ house up for sale at $5.5 million after HGTV renovation
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., his...
Biden picks history-making Air Force pilot to serve as next Joint Chiefs chairman
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
DeSantis launches GOP presidential campaign in Twitter announcement plagued by glitches
FILE - Richard Barnett, an Arkansas man who was photographed with his feet on a desk in former...
Capitol rioter who propped feet on Pelosi’s desk in photo sentenced to over 4 years