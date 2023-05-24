Project aims for better outcomes for at-risk Missouri youth

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council is helping fund a project aimed at bringing better outcomes for minority youth and kids with developmental disabilities.

The Missouri Juvenile Justice Association held its annual conference Wednesday. The group is the recipient of a $275,000 grant. It’s going toward the school-to-prison pipeline project, which connects kids with law enforcement professionals and helps them build relationships.

It also funds trainings focused on restorative justice practices. The goal is to have an inclusive education and keep students in the classroom by decreasing incidents of seclusion and suspension.

