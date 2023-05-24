Pools in St. Louis City opening this weekend

Wednesday's warm weather might have you thinking about planning a pool day.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Wednesday’s warm weather might have you thinking about planning a pool day.

Good news if you live in the City of St. Louis, the outdoor city pools open this Saturday.

This means Chambers Pool on Franklin Avenue and Marquette Pool on Minnesota will be open seven days a week, noon until 6 p.m. starting this weekend. Fairgrounds Pool will remain closed for repairs.

The city said it budgets for 50 lifeguards for the summer season. Right now, about half of those positions are filled, causing limited hours at the city’s four indoor pools.

Cherokee and Tandy indoor pools will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until noon. 12th & Park and Wohl indoor pools will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. until noon.

To apply to become a lifeguard, you can visit St. Louis City’s website.

