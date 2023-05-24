Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’

A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023. Lancaster was recently exhumed in Gower, Missouri.(Kelsey Wicks/CNA)
By Morgan Mobley
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GOWER, Mo. (KCTV) - The small town of Gower, Missouri, is getting hundreds of visitors this week as people come from all over for what could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, founder of the Benedictine Sisters of Mary, passed away in May of 2019. She was known for her devotion to the Traditional Latin Mass and her faithfulness to Benedictine contemplation and the Liturgy of the Hours, according to the Catholic News Agency.

Four years later, the sisters decided to dig up her remains and place them under an altar in the chapel.

They expected to find bones. Instead, inside her wooden coffin with a crack down the middle, they found her intact body. It appeared to be incorrupt.

It’s now being called “a miracle in Missouri.”

People of the Catholic faith have been pouring into the town for a chance to see, touch and pray with Sister Lancaster.

“People are looking for a miracle,” said Gina McKee. “They’re looking for hope. They’re on their knees.”

If you would like to witness Sister Lancaster’s body, you can do so at the monastery until May 29.

“It’s neat to think about the stories we read about, happening in our own time,” said James Merrick, “blessing and making sacred our own time.”

Bishop James Johnston of the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph released the following statement regarding Sr. Wilhemina:

“The condition of the remains of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster has understandably generated widespread interest and raised important questions. At the same time, it is important to protect the integrity of the mortal remains of Sister Wilhelmina to allow for a thorough investigation.

I invite all the Faithful to continue praying during this time of investigation for God’s will in the lives of the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles; for all women religious; and all the baptized in our common vocation to holiness, with hope and trust in the Lord.”

Have you been to Sugar Creek Gardens?

