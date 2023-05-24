MDC urges public to “Be Bear Aware” after black bear struck, killed near Festus

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is reminding everyone to be on the lookout for bears.((Source: MDC))
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV) - A black bear has been struck and killed on I-55 near Festus, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). It is suspected to be the same bear residents of the area had been reporting over the past week.

Missouri state law enforcement made the last report of the bear alive around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. The initial report of a bear seen on the highway after a collision was made at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday.

The bear was struck on northbound I-55, north of the Highway 67 intersection.

It is believed to be the same bear reported by area residents due to its similar size and red-tinted fur. Red fur on black bears is considered normal, yet uncommon, characteristic dubbed “cinnamon phase,” in which the bear’s fur is red or red and white.

The bear is believed to be a male around 3 years old, but because of the extent of the collision, the bear’s sex is unconfirmed by MDC.

The bear is being brought to MDC’s Wildlife Health Veterinary Lab in Columbia for a full necropsy and genetic sampling.

Missouri is home to around 900 black bears, with the population growing and expanding territory. In spring, the bears will leave their dens in search of food and will be more active and on the move.

For more information on bear safety or to report a black bear sighting, you can visit the MDC website.

