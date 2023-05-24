Man shot inside apartment in Fairview Heights

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) - A man was shot inside an apartment in Fairview Heights late Tuesday night, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Joseph around 10:00 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police believe the victim and suspect knew each other. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Fairview Heights police at 618-489-2100.

