Man shot during attempted carjacking at Soulard gas station, police say

By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot during a carjacking attempt that happened at a BP gas station in Soulard later Tuesday night, police tell News 4.

A 35-year-old man told officers he had parked his car near the entrance to the gas station at 7th and Russell and was helping his girlfriend pump gas when a suspect got into the driver’s seat of his car. Police say as the victim started to walk back to his car, a second suspect retrieved a gun and started shooting. The suspect who went inside the victim’s car then got out and also started shooting.

The victim then returned fire, police say. The suspects fled on foot. The victim was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

