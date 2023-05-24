Hot And A Bit Muggy Today

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Heat and humidity on the rise today

A few showers west of St. Louis this afternoon - early evening

Warm and dry for the holiday weekend

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Wednesday will be a bit hotter, and a bit more humid. Mostly sunny skies and any spot afternoon showers will be west of the St. Louis metro and very isolated.

Thursday and Friday a cool down brings temperatures back closer to normal. It will be a cooler morning Friday with 50s and then a mild day with upper 70s. Temperatures gradually warm through the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.