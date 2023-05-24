Hot And A Bit Muggy Today
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:
- Heat and humidity on the rise today
- A few showers west of St. Louis this afternoon - early evening
- Warm and dry for the holiday weekend
Wednesday will be a bit hotter, and a bit more humid. Mostly sunny skies and any spot afternoon showers will be west of the St. Louis metro and very isolated.
Thursday and Friday a cool down brings temperatures back closer to normal. It will be a cooler morning Friday with 50s and then a mild day with upper 70s. Temperatures gradually warm through the holiday weekend.
