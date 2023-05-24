Fire breaks out at East St. Louis Senior High School day before graduation

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A fire broke out at East St. Louis Senior High School Tuesday night, one day before the graduation ceremony is scheduled to be held.

The school district says the fire started around 10:45 p.m. and was contained to an area of the Career and Technical Education (CTE) part of the campus. It was quickly put out by firefighters, the district says.

School is in session Wednesday, with the affected classrooms moved to other areas of the building.

The district says Wednesday’s graduation ceremony will go on as planned. It is being held at Clyde C Jordan Stadium at 7 p.m.

