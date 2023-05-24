Edwardsville High School administrator charged with sexually assaulting 17-year-old student

EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV) -- Edwardsville High School Assistant Principal Erin L. Hamilton-Foley was charged Wednesday with two counts of criminal sexual assault of a minor.

Madison County prosecutors accuse Hamilton-Foley, 50, of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student. She was arrested on Tuesday. Bond was set at $250,000.

Edwardsville Police started investigating Hamilton-Foley on Monday after they received information that an administrator in the school district had a sexual relationship with a minor. Charges against her state she was the student’s assigned mentor. The Edwardsville High School faculty webpage showed Hamilton-Foley oversaw 11th-grade students.

The Edwardsville School District released the following statement after the charges were issued:

“We are aware that a District #7 employee has been criminally charged. There is no greater priority than the health, safety, and welfare of our students. To that end, District #7 fully cooperates with local law enforcement anytime there is an investigation which may involve a District #7 student or staff member. District #7 cannot comment further on personnel matters.”

Police asked anyone with information on other potential victims to contact Sgt. Matt Senci at 618-656-2131.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

