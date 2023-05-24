Edwardsville High School administrator charged with sexually assaulting 17-year-old student

Prosecutors allege Erin Foley sexually assaulted a 17-year-old.
Prosecutors allege Erin Foley sexually assaulted a 17-year-old.(Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office)
By Matt Woods
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV) -- Edwardsville High School Assistant Principal Erin L. Hamilton-Foley was charged Wednesday with two counts of criminal sexual assault of a minor.

Madison County prosecutors accuse Hamilton-Foley, 50, of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student. She was arrested on Tuesday. Bond was set at $250,000.

Edwardsville Police started investigating Hamilton-Foley on Monday after they received information that an administrator in the school district had a sexual relationship with a minor. Charges against her state she was the student’s assigned mentor. The Edwardsville High School faculty webpage showed Hamilton-Foley oversaw 11th-grade students.

The Edwardsville School District released the following statement after the charges were issued:

“We are aware that a District #7 employee has been criminally charged. There is no greater priority than the health, safety, and welfare of our students. To that end, District #7 fully cooperates with local law enforcement anytime there is an investigation which may involve a District #7 student or staff member. District #7 cannot comment further on personnel matters.”

Police asked anyone with information on other potential victims to contact Sgt. Matt Senci at 618-656-2131.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A court sketch showing Sai Kandula during his first court appearance on May 23, 2023.
Chesterfield man accused of crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier near White House to be in federal court Wednesday
Prosecutors allege Christopher L. Harper murdered a man and injured two other people in St....
Suspect charged after man killed, 2 others injured in overnight triple shooting in St. Peters
‘Bar is pretty low:’ current & former elected officials say next circuit attorney needs...
2 top level attorneys leave St. Louis CAO office
Three women died in a car accident in unincorporated north St. Louis County Monday night,...
3 women killed in North County crash Monday night
Have you been to Sugar Creek Gardens?

Latest News

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is reminding everyone to be on the lookout for...
MDC urges public to “Be Bear Aware” after black bear struck, killed near Festus
Tina Turner is shown during an interview for "Friday Nite Videos" at the Essex House Hotel in...
St. Louis community remembers Tina Turner
Two puppies were found abandoned in a dumpster in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday.
Two puppies found abandoned in downtown St. Louis dumpster
File Graphic
Reality TV show member, radio personality pleads guilty to nearly $450K in fraud