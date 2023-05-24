Cooler Thursday & Friday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

A Milder day on tap Thursday and Friday

Warming trend for the holiday weekend

Hotter weather next week

Thursday and Friday a cool down brings temperatures back closer to normal. It will be a cooler morning Friday with 50s and then a mild day with upper 70s. Temperatures gradually warm through the holiday weekend.

Then next week expect it to get hotter with some days in the 90s. The longer range outlook from June 1st-7th also looks warmer than normal. And at least in the next 7-days the pattern looks dry. We could use some rain, but we just don’t have opportunities for at least the next week.

