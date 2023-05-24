Cooler Thursday & Friday

By Steve Templeton
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • A Milder day on tap Thursday and Friday
  • Warming trend for the holiday weekend
  • Hotter weather next week

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Thursday and Friday a cool down brings temperatures back closer to normal. It will be a cooler morning Friday with 50s and then a mild day with upper 70s. Temperatures gradually warm through the holiday weekend.

Then next week expect it to get hotter with some days in the 90s. The longer range outlook from June 1st-7th also looks warmer than normal. And at least in the next 7-days the pattern looks dry. We could use some rain, but we just don’t have opportunities for at least the next week.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A court sketch showing Sai Kandula during his first court appearance on May 23, 2023.
Chesterfield man accused of crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier near White House to be in federal court Wednesday
Prosecutors allege Christopher L. Harper murdered a man and injured two other people in St....
Suspect charged after man killed, 2 others injured in overnight triple shooting in St. Peters
‘Bar is pretty low:’ current & former elected officials say next circuit attorney needs...
2 top level attorneys leave St. Louis CAO office
Three women died in a car accident in unincorporated north St. Louis County Monday night,...
3 women killed in North County crash Monday night
Have you been to Sugar Creek Gardens?

Latest News

May 24 morning weather
Hot And Humid Today
Heating Up Wednesday, Milder End To The Week
Heating Up Wednesday, Milder End To The Week
Heating Up Wednesday, Milder End To The Week
Heating Up Wednesday, Milder End To The Week
May 23 afternoon forecast
A jump in temps & then a brief cool down