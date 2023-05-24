City of East St. Louis partners with nonprofit to end illegal dumping

The City of East St. Louis has partnered with a Metro East nonprofit to combat illegal dumping.
By Deion Broxton
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - The City of East St. Louis has partnered with a Metro East nonprofit to combat illegal dumping.

East St. Louis city officials will work with Empire 13, a nonprofit aimed at ending systemic racism and environmental injustice.

The nonprofit started hosting neighborhood cleanups in 2020 as part of its End Illegal Dumping Campaign. Since the initiative launched, Empire 13 has had meetings with U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth’s office, U.S. Representative Nikki Budzinski, the Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The nonprofit held a cleanup at 17th and Broadway in East St. Louis Wednesday. The City of East St. Louis provided construction vehicles, dumpsters and paid city employees.

“East St. Louis has no right or no rhyme or reason to look the way that it does when it sits in the same county as Belleville, O’Fallon and Fairview Heights,” Dixon told News 4. “This is just part of that progressive campaign to bring justice and equity and resources to the City of East St. Louis.”

“It’s bad in our own neighborhood in our own city,” East St. Louis resident Monica Davis said. “We ain’t got to live like this.”

The City of East St. Louis has ordinances that allow the city to fine illegal dumpers up to $750, and citizens can be rewarded up to $250 if they report an illegal dumper and that person is convicted.

Dixon believes cameras can also be a quick solution, but the city has to find the money. Another meeting involving federal and local officials over illegal dumping will happen on May 31.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A court sketch showing Sai Kandula during his first court appearance on May 23, 2023.
Chesterfield man accused of crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier near White House to be in federal court Wednesday
‘Bar is pretty low:’ current & former elected officials say next circuit attorney needs...
2 top level attorneys leave St. Louis CAO office
Prosecutors allege Christopher L. Harper murdered a man and injured two other people in St....
Suspect charged after man killed, 2 others injured in overnight triple shooting in St. Peters
Prosecutors allege Erin Foley sexually assaulted a 17-year-old.
Edwardsville High School administrator charged with sexually assaulting 17-year-old student
FILE - The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website on Feb. 2, 2023, in New York....
Netflix to charge an additional $8 per month for viewers living outside US subscribers’ households

Latest News

City plans pedestrian traffic measures at Ted Drewes Chippewa location
Ted Drewes to reopen Grand Avenue location, city plans pedestrian traffic measures at Chippewa location
Project aims for better outcomes for at-risk Missouri youth
Project aims for better outcomes for at-risk Missouri youth
Andrew McCarthy book
Actor Andrew McCarthy talks about new book, ‘Walking With Sam’
USDA lab Normandy
USDA building food safety lab in Normandy