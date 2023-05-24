Circle K offering gas discount Thursday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel Thursday.

The discounted gas will be available at over 5,000 locations, including in Illinois and Missouri, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. In addition, over 30 Rainstorm Car Wash locations that were recently acquired by Circle K will be giving away free washes in the same timeframe.

Click here for a list of locations participating in Circle K Fuel Day.

