Bill requiring all day kindergarten headed to governor’s desk

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All day kindergarten could soon be a requirement in Illinois if Governor J.B. Pritzker signs off on a bill that’s on his desk.

Every public school district in the state will have to have all-day kindergarten by the 2027-2028 school year.

Supporters say the move will give children more time in the classroom and make childcare easier for working parents.

It originally required districts to make the changes starting next school year.

