Bill requiring all day kindergarten headed to governor’s desk

All day kindergarten could soon be a requirement in Illinois if Governor J.B. Pritzker signs off on a bill that’s on his desk.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All day kindergarten could soon be a requirement in Illinois if Governor J.B. Pritzker signs off on a bill that’s on his desk.

Every public school district in the state will have to have all-day kindergarten by the 2027-2028 school year.

Supporters say the move will give children more time in the classroom and make childcare easier for working parents.

It originally required districts to make the changes starting next school year.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors allege Christopher L. Harper murdered a man and injured two other people in St....
Suspect charged after man killed, 2 others injured in overnight triple shooting in St. Peters
A court sketch showing Sai Kandula during his first court appearance on May 23, 2023.
Chesterfield man accused of crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier near White House makes first court appearance
Hall of Famer baseball writer Rick 'The Commish' Hummel.
Hall of Fame Cardinals writer Rick Hummel dies at 77
‘Bar is pretty low:’ current & former elected officials say next circuit attorney needs...
2 top level attorneys leave St. Louis CAO office
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
‘This could be your family member’: Man killed while mowing lawn, police say

Latest News

Image showing Ted Drewes
Ted Drewes on South Grand set to re-open this week
St. Louis native, Cedric the Entertainer, returns to the Lou for all-star comedy tour
St. Louis native, Cedric the Entertainer, returns to the Lou for all-star comedy tour
house
St. Louis County aims for head start on property tax freeze for seniors
Generic Gavel
Jury recommends more than 50 years in prison for Missouri mom whose two children died in hot car