Barge hits Eads Bridge, prompting MetroLink delays

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MetroLink trains are not operating between several stations Wednesday after a barge hit the Eads Bridge.

According to Metro, shuttles are transporting passengers between the Civic Center and 5th and Missouri stations as of 12 p.m. Wednesday. Passengers in the area, may experience delays of up to 60 minutes.

It is not known at this time if anyone was injured when the Barge hit the bridge.

