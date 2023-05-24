4You: Guitar auction benefiting Friends of Kids with Cancer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4, along with sponsor Mattress Direct, is auctioning off a guitar to benefit Friends of Kids with Cancer.

Friends of Kids with Cancer is a non-profit organization that has been serving St. Louis for more than 30 years. They provide essential programs and resources for the entire family – patient, parents, and siblings. With more than 30 programs, kids and their families receive special gifts and celebrations throughout treatment, mental health services, tutoring, expressive therapies, special outings, and experiences, and more, at no cost to families.

The guitar being auctioned off is a 75th Anniversary Sunburst Fender Stratocaster (used) with a retail value of $550. The guitar was donated by Stephen Arnold Music. Decal work was donated by BNB Signs and Graphics.

Click here to bid on the guitar.

Click here to donate to Friends of Kids with Cancer.

