St. Louis man shot in October 2021 dies

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man who was shot in October 2021 has died.

St. Louis Police said Evan Dorsey died on Friday due to complications from a gunshot injury he received on October 7, 2021.

According to police, Dorsey was found shot in the head inside a car near Mimika and Lalite. After being treated in the hospital, he was transferred to a rehabilitation center, where he remained until his death.

A suspect has not been named in the case. Anyone who can assist police is urged to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

