Soldiers’ names added to Court of Honor at Soldiers Memorial Military Museum

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Soldiers Memorial Military Museum in downtown St. Louis is honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War.

The museum’s original Vietnam War Memorial was dedicated back in 1979.

It included the names of 214 St. Louisians who died.

During the development of their exhibition Vietnam At War and At Home, the museum discovered 254 more local soldiers who also lost their lives during the Vietnam War.

Over the next few days, those names will be engraved into the Court of Honor.

On Memorial Day, the Vietnam War Memorial will be re-dedicated during a ceremony at the museum.

