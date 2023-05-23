Purina employees participate in 22nd annual Purina Cares Day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Purina used today as a chance to help feed area families and their pets

Earlier today, more than 2,000 Purina employees handed out food for the company’s 22nd annual Purina Cares Day, a workday devoted to community service.

Purina is teaming up with the St. Louis Area Foodbank to provide free pet and human meals.

“Food insecurity, its a big issue in the St. Louis community,” said Kim Beardslee, the Director of Community Affairs for Purina. “At least 25% of our families struggle to put food on the table, and so we want to feed our families here in St. Louis and take care of their pets.”

Other Purina employees were at 22 local pet welfare and social-service agencies to work alongside area nonprofits on landscaping, painting, cleaning and repair projects.

