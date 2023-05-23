Purina employees participate in 22nd annual Purina Cares Day

Purina used today as a chance to help feed area families and their pets
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Purina used today as a chance to help feed area families and their pets

Earlier today, more than 2,000 Purina employees handed out food for the company’s 22nd annual Purina Cares Day, a workday devoted to community service.

Purina is teaming up with the St. Louis Area Foodbank to provide free pet and human meals.

“Food insecurity, its a big issue in the St. Louis community,” said Kim Beardslee, the Director of Community Affairs for Purina. “At least 25% of our families struggle to put food on the table, and so we want to feed our families here in St. Louis and take care of their pets.”

Other Purina employees were at 22 local pet welfare and social-service agencies to work alongside area nonprofits on landscaping, painting, cleaning and repair projects.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors allege Christopher L. Harper murdered a man and injured two other people in St....
Suspect charged after man killed, 2 others injured in overnight triple shooting in St. Peters
Sai Kandula is accused of intentionally crashing a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at a...
Chesterfield man accused of crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier near White House makes first court appearance
Hall of Famer baseball writer Rick 'The Commish' Hummel.
Hall of Fame Cardinals writer Rick Hummel dies at 77
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
‘This could be your family member’: Man killed while mowing lawn, police say
Wife pulls husband from fiery wreck on I-70 that leaves another man dead
Wife pulls husband from fiery wreck on I-70 that leaves another man dead

Latest News

Shooting
St. Louis man shot in October 2021 dies
Man sentenced in 2019 crash that killed Alton woman
Police around Missouri running to promote Special Olympics
Police around Missouri running to promote Special Olympics
gavel generic
Former prison guard pleads guilty to assaulting inmate, possessing child pornography