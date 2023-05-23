Police around Missouri running to promote Special Olympics

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police officers will run around Missouri this week to promote the Special Olympics.

The Eureka police department started things off with a 6-mile torch run this morning. There will be similar runs later this week in St. Louis City and County.

They’re hoping to raise funds for the Special Olympics, which begins next month in Columbia.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors allege Christopher L. Harper murdered a man and injured two other people in St....
Suspect charged after man killed, 2 others injured in overnight triple shooting in St. Peters
Sai Kandula is accused of intentionally crashing a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at a...
Chesterfield man accused of crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier near White House makes first court appearance
Hall of Famer baseball writer Rick 'The Commish' Hummel.
Hall of Fame Cardinals writer Rick Hummel dies at 77
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
‘This could be your family member’: Man killed while mowing lawn, police say
Wife pulls husband from fiery wreck on I-70 that leaves another man dead
Wife pulls husband from fiery wreck on I-70 that leaves another man dead

Latest News

Shooting
St. Louis man shot in October 2021 dies
Purina employees participate in 22nd annual Purina Cares Day
Purina employees participate in 22nd annual Purina Cares Day
Man sentenced in 2019 crash that killed Alton woman
gavel generic
Former prison guard pleads guilty to assaulting inmate, possessing child pornography