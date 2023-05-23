Police around Missouri running to promote Special Olympics
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police officers will run around Missouri this week to promote the Special Olympics.
The Eureka police department started things off with a 6-mile torch run this morning. There will be similar runs later this week in St. Louis City and County.
They’re hoping to raise funds for the Special Olympics, which begins next month in Columbia.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.