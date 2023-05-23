Plans in the works to bring Sweetie Pie’s restaurant back to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Plans for a new Sweetie Pie’s restaurant are being developed in St. Louis.

Developers submitted plans to the city’s Land Clearance for Development Authority for review Tuesday.

According to documents, Sweetie Pie’s 2nd Act will be in north St. Louis, off of Kingshighway Blvd at 4949 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive across from the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. Owner Robbie Montgomery plans to invest $3.7 million in the new location, and about 25 jobs could be created.

The proposal comes after the last Sweetie Pie’s restaurant closed last year and Montgomery’s son was sentenced to life in prison.

Tim Norman is known for appearing on the reality TV series “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” which follows a family running a soul food restaurant chain. Norman and his nephew, Andre Montgomery, both starred in the long-running OWN reality show about a popular soul-food business founded in the St. Louis area by Robbie Montgomery — Norman’s mother and Andre’s grandmother.

Norman was accused of masterminding an insurance scam that ended with his nephew being shot to death in 2016. He was convicted in September on charges of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

“It’ll be a place where people can just--not just get to-go orders, but also sit down, rent out space. We want it to be top-notch,” said Michael Holmes with the economic development branch of Urban League. “We also want to be a tool for redevelopment for the entire area, which would be part of north St. Louis. ArchWell [Health] has come in. We’re looking to add more stores.”

A bank is set to open this year in the area, and a beauty store recently underwent renovation.

