Panera appoints new CEO

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - We know it as St. Louis Bread Co., but around the nation, it’s known as Panera.

On Tuesday, the home-grown chain is getting a new face in the corner office.

Panera is tapping José Alberto Dueñas as its new CEO.

Dueñas is currently president and CEO of Einstein Bros Bagels, which is owned by Panera.

The current CEO is moving into a different role within the company.

Based in Sunset Hills, Panera has more than 2,000 locations across the country.

