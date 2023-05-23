Motorcyclist arrested for driving drunk at 171 mph, police say

This photo provided by law enforcement shows a reading of 171 mph on a New Hampshire State...
This photo provided by law enforcement shows a reading of 171 mph on a New Hampshire State Police trooper’s radar gun, which authorities say was from a speeding motorcycle, shown at the top.(New Hampshire State Police)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - New Hampshire State Police said troopers arrested a Florida motorcyclist for driving over 170 mph while intoxicated.

Police said two troopers were conducting routine traffic enforcement in Exeter, New Hampshire, late Sunday afternoon when one of them spotted the motorcyclist traveling “at a high rate of speed,” according to a news release.

Police said the trooper initially clocked the motorcycle at 120 mph before it accelerated to 160 mph.

Police said the second trooper got a reading of 171 mph before both pulled over the driver, identified as 36-year-old Christopher Unghire of Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Unghire was arrested and charged with reckless driving, reckless conduct and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Police said Unghire was released on “personal recognizance bail” and is scheduled to be arraigned June 1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors allege Christopher L. Harper murdered a man and injured two other people in St....
Suspect charged after man killed, 2 others injured in overnight triple shooting in St. Peters
Sai Kandula is accused of intentionally crashing a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at a...
Chesterfield man accused of crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier near White House makes first court appearance
Hall of Famer baseball writer Rick 'The Commish' Hummel.
Hall of Fame Cardinals writer Rick Hummel dies at 77
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
‘This could be your family member’: Man killed while mowing lawn, police say
Wife pulls husband from fiery wreck on I-70 that leaves another man dead
Wife pulls husband from fiery wreck on I-70 that leaves another man dead

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in...
DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential bid Wednesday on Twitter with Elon Musk, sources tell AP
Super Typhoon Mawar
Super Typhoon Mawar closes in on Guam as residents shelter, military sends away ships
This photo provided by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office shows John Manchec. Sheriff's...
Millionaire’s elaborate jail escape plan foiled, Florida sheriff says
gavel generic
Former prison guard pleads guilty to assaulting inmate, possessing child pornography
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, listens as President Joe Biden speaks...
Debt ceiling talks grind on, but Republicans say there’s a ‘lack of urgency’ from White House